Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) is Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,251,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,051 shares during the quarter. Stride makes up approximately 3.0% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $52,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Stride during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stride by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Stride by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Stride by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Stride in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Stride alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRN. StockNews.com lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stride from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Stride from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Stride Stock Performance

NYSE LRN opened at $33.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.30. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.65 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.10.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $425.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.74 million. Stride had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Equities analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Stride Profile

(Get Rating)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.