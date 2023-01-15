Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $70.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $38.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.71.

STOK stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.86. The firm has a market cap of $384.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

