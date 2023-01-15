StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Spark Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:LOV opened at $0.80 on Thursday. Spark Networks has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.32). Spark Networks had a negative return on equity of 93.97% and a negative net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spark Networks will post -7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Spark Networks Company Profile

In related news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,931,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 226,701 shares of company stock valued at $171,513 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

