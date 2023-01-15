StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE:LOV opened at $0.80 on Thursday. Spark Networks has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.18.
Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.32). Spark Networks had a negative return on equity of 93.97% and a negative net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spark Networks will post -7.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.
