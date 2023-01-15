StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Birks Group (NYSE:BGI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Birks Group Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of BGI stock opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average is $5.44. Birks Group has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $8.10.
Birks Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Birks Group (BGI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.