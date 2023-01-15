Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Perpetual Energy Price Performance

PMGYF opened at $0.49 on Thursday. Perpetual Energy has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72.

Get Perpetual Energy alerts:

About Perpetual Energy

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.