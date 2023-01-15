Status Price Tops $0.0240 on Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last seven days, Status has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $94.19 million and $8.59 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010966 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00030907 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00043601 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 72.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004771 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00018146 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00233313 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003132 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,746,740 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,746,740.186049 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02436771 USD and is up 4.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $6,137,922.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

