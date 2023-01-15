Stargate Finance (STG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $62.55 Million

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Stargate Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00002241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stargate Finance has traded up 31.6% against the U.S. dollar. Stargate Finance has a total market cap of $62.55 million and approximately $17.37 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stargate Finance’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

