Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.61

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and traded as high as $10.16. Sportsman’s Warehouse shares last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 353,156 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPWH shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $359.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.19 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, CEO Jon Barker sold 14,167 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $133,169.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 643,315 shares in the company, valued at $6,047,161. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,687,000 after purchasing an additional 989,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,328,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,330,000 after buying an additional 151,689 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,253,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after buying an additional 297,182 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,189,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,869,000 after acquiring an additional 30,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after acquiring an additional 56,655 shares during the last quarter.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Articles

