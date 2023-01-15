Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.61

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and traded as high as $10.16. Sportsman’s Warehouse shares last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 353,156 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPWH. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $359.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jon Barker sold 14,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $133,169.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 643,315 shares in the company, valued at $6,047,161. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 122.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 133,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 73,152 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 66.7% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 14.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 257,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 31,633 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 30.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 788,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 183,685 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $680,000.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

