Spectrum Management Group LLC Acquires 1,032,336 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 12,904,200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,032,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032,336 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 12.2% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Spectrum Management Group LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $29,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 681.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 139,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.47.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

