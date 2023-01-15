SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Stake Lowered by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,445 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. RVW Wealth LLC owned about 1.63% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $26,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLY. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1,637.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 361,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,968,000 after purchasing an additional 340,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 35.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,873 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 127.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,473,000 after acquiring an additional 74,590 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,753,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,624,000 after acquiring an additional 64,367 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLY traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,191. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.76. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.12 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

