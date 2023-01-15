SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Acquired by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,106,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,550,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 444,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,976,000 after buying an additional 17,843 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,059,000 after buying an additional 36,756 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 125,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 14,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 121.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 56,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 30,905 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

QUS opened at $114.31 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $127.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.07.

