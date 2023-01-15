Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives $10.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.03.

SWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 25,204 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 34,384 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.6% in the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SWN opened at $5.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.27. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 184.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

