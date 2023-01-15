Sourceless (STR) Price Tops $0.0076 on Major Exchanges

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Sourceless has a market cap of $158.68 million and $7.01 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sourceless token can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sourceless has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010903 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00031006 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00043389 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004809 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00018028 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000690 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00232691 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003140 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless (STR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00790076 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.