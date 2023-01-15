Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY) Receives $113.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.00.
Several brokerages recently commented on SLVYY. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Solvay from €121.00 ($130.11) to €125.00 ($134.41) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Solvay from €108.00 ($116.13) to €110.00 ($118.28) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Solvay from €120.00 ($129.03) to €110.00 ($118.28) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Solvay from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Solvay from €125.00 ($134.41) to €135.00 ($145.16) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Solvay Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of OTC SLVYY opened at $11.39 on Friday. Solvay has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.97.
Solvay Company Profile
Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.
