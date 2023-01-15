Societe Generale Downgrades Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) to Hold

Societe Generale cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UBSFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €53.00 ($56.99) to €46.00 ($49.46) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €48.50 ($52.15) to €40.00 ($43.01) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from €41.00 ($44.09) to €37.00 ($39.78) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €50.00 ($53.76) to €40.00 ($43.01) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

