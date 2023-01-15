Smooth Love Potion Price Reaches $0.0029 (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded up 37.7% against the dollar. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a total market cap of $122.71 million and $61.85 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion’s launch date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,622,348,922 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,622,282,512 tokens. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Smooth Love Potion is axieinfinity.com. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity.

Smooth Love Potion Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

