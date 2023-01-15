SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading Up 145.2% Over Last Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 18.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $206.46 million and approximately $148.34 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 145.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010889 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00031024 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00043285 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004811 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00017987 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000691 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00232706 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003142 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,249,584,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,178,421,857 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,249,584,776.9646044 with 1,178,421,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.15358771 USD and is down -30.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $189,386,204.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

