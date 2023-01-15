ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Receives $250.89 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $250.89.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWAV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total transaction of $2,037,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,359.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total value of $838,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,021 shares in the company, valued at $15,304,471.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total value of $2,037,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at $773,359.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,300 shares of company stock worth $14,652,804. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 14.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $201.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.60 and its 200 day moving average is $248.76. ShockWave Medical has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $320.54.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $131.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Featured Articles

