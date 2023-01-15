Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stake Lifted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,293 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,373 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $10,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.33) to GBX 2,950 ($35.94) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.84) to GBX 2,922 ($35.60) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.63.

Shell Price Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $59.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.70 and a 200-day moving average of $53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $214.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.