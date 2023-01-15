Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 154 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 87,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $11,782,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $149.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.11 and its 200-day moving average is $140.70. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $161.73.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

