Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases 1,382 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 24,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 62,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,500,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,709,000 after acquiring an additional 56,617 shares during the period.

SPDW stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $36.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average is $28.92.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

