Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys 596 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.3% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $77.95 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $81.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

