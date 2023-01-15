Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 2,009 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,092,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 128,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,742,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 165,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after acquiring an additional 11,801 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 984,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,342,000 after acquiring an additional 81,976 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $46.86 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $55.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.83.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

