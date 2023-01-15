Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 1,944 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IJR opened at $101.41 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $113.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.52.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

