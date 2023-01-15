Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $94.56

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 94.56 ($1.15) and traded as high as GBX 100 ($1.22). Seplat Energy shares last traded at GBX 98.40 ($1.20), with a volume of 29,484 shares.

Seplat Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 94.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £574.69 million and a PE ratio of 468.57.

Seplat Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Seplat Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

About Seplat Energy

Seplat Energy Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It generates hydrocarbon through seven oil and gas blocks in the Niger Delta region. The company also engages in the renewable energy generation activities. The company was formerly known as Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc and changed its name to Seplat Energy Plc in May 2021.

