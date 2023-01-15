SelfKey (KEY) Trading Up 16.1% Over Last Week

SelfKey (KEY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. SelfKey has a market capitalization of $17.99 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SelfKey has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. One SelfKey token can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SelfKey

SelfKey’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

