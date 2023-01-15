Secret Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $21.37 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. Secret has a total market cap of $21.37 million and $14,260.29 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Secret has traded up 49.6% against the dollar. One Secret token can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00241688 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00103604 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00061852 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00029367 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000364 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00742225 USD and is up 1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $31,716.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

