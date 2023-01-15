Secret Hits 1-Day Volume of $4,631.50 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 48.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Secret token can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $21.29 million and approximately $4,631.50 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00252948 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00103695 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00060612 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00028608 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000369 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.0072188 USD and is down -3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $14,216.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.