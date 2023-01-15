Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Moelis & Company’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Moelis & Company in a research report issued on Thursday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.50. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MC. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

MC stock opened at $45.14 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $60.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 55.92%. The business had revenue of $233.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.42 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Moelis & Company news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $568,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $568,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $467,024.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,810,417.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,544 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,992 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 73.17%.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

