Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Acquired by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 286.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $57.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $117.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.29.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.