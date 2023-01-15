Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) is Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 47,990 shares during the period. Scorpio Tankers accounts for 3.9% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,136,000 after purchasing an additional 57,184 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1,495.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,385,000 after buying an additional 1,748,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 19.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,899,000 after buying an additional 148,367 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 810.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,085,000 after buying an additional 492,296 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $51.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.12. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $57.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $456.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.90 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 26.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.97%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STNG. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

