Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHM opened at $69.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.37. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $78.33.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.