SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $341.27.

Several research analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Cowen lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $336.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBAC opened at $306.55 on Friday. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $236.20 and a 12 month high of $379.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.63 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $289.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.41.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,753,678,000 after acquiring an additional 177,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,150,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,345,000 after buying an additional 307,233 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,442,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,184,473,000 after buying an additional 156,278 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,396,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,729,000 after buying an additional 407,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,926,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,478,000 after buying an additional 40,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.