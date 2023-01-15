Sapphire Price Tops $0.0173 on Major Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $15.64 million and approximately $4,689.31 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sapphire has traded 27.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,527.07 or 0.07363609 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00079653 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00031538 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00060717 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000362 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010361 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00025094 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

