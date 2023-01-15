SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,539 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $13,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 8,972.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut their price target on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.07.

Price Performance

SAP stock opened at $117.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $139.82.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. SAP had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Company Profile



SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

