Saltmarble (SML) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $702.70 Million

Saltmarble (SML) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. One Saltmarble token can now be bought for about $14.46 or 0.00069813 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Saltmarble has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Saltmarble has a total market capitalization of $702.70 million and $1.19 million worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Saltmarble

Saltmarble was first traded on June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,600,000 tokens. The official message board for Saltmarble is medium.com/@saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official website is ggdgame.saltmarble.io.

Saltmarble Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 14.65966691 USD and is up 1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,300,753.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

