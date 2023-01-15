Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $188.00 at Morgan Stanley

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SAIA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Saia from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered Saia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Saia from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Saia from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $244.36.

Saia stock opened at $242.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. Saia has a 52 week low of $168.03 and a 52 week high of $304.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $729.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.75 million. Saia had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Saia by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,734,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Saia during the third quarter worth approximately $760,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Saia by 131.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Saia by 5.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Saia by 16.9% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

