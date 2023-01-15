RVW Wealth LLC Acquires 9,077 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,077 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 4.2% of RVW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $32,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 91,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 14,338 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 24,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 13,441 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 454,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,811,000 after purchasing an additional 147,110 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,283,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $119.39. The stock had a trading volume of 684,413 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.97 and a 200 day moving average of $115.14. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

