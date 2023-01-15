R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. (LON:RQIH) Insider Sells £1,919,212.28 in Stock

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. (LON:RQIH – Get Rating) insider William Spiegel sold 2,822,371 shares of R&Q Insurance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.83), for a total value of £1,919,212.28 ($2,338,221.59).

R&Q Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of LON RQIH opened at GBX 68 ($0.83) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1,042.17, a quick ratio of 1,042.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 63.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 82.03. The company has a market cap of £256.63 million and a PE ratio of -1.78. R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of GBX 55.50 ($0.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 178.50 ($2.17).

About R&Q Insurance

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. operates as a non-life speciality insurance company primarily in the United States and Europe. It acquires discontinued books of non-life business and non-life insurance companies and captives in run-off. The company also provides exit and restructuring solutions through acquisition, portfolio transfer, reinsurance, insurance business transfer, and SIR/deductible reimbursement policies; and program management services.

