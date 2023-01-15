Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $19.00.

PAAS has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.08.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.84. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $30.56.

Pan American Silver Cuts Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $338.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -53.33%.

Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 94.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 44.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.