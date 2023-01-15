Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 933.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 236.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $39,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.43.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $450.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $434.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.78. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.