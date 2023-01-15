Rocket Pool ETH Price Tops $1,652.28 on Top Exchanges (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,652.28 or 0.07916451 BTC on popular exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $289.67 million and approximately $9.68 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 175,316 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,629.80369878 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $3,999,270.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

