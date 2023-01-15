Riverwater Partners LLC Reduces Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Riverwater Partners LLC lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for about 0.9% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.77.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $133.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,448,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,115. The stock has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $100.81 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.07.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%. Equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $475,031.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $475,031.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,999 shares of company stock worth $15,912,352 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

