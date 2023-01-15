Riverwater Partners LLC Purchases New Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF makes up about 1.2% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTLS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

FTLS traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,467. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.12. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $51.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating).

