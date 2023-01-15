RIV Capital Inc. (TSE:RIV) Insider Jason Wild Purchases 50,000 Shares

RIV Capital Inc. (TSE:RIV – Get Rating) insider Jason Wild bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$12,515.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$92,615.44.

Jason Wild also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Jason Wild bought 50,000 shares of RIV Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$11,537.40.

On Thursday, January 5th, Jason Wild bought 50,000 shares of RIV Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$11,220.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 117.80, a current ratio of 118.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.50. RIV Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.65 and a 52 week high of C$3.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$213.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63.

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

