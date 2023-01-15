Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 63,154 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63,154 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.18% of Insmed worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Insmed by 2,170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

INSM stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.49. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $67.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 179.37% and a negative return on equity of 319.03%. Analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on INSM. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Insmed from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Insmed to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Insmed to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.55.

In other news, COO Roger Adsett sold 3,194 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $57,460.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,411.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky purchased 20,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $350,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,298.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 3,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $57,460.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,411.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $875,661. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

