Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 37,964 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 37,964 shares during the period. Ligand Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.5% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 1.76% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $25,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

LGND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,638,371.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,638,371.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,696 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $128,285.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,857 shares in the company, valued at $669,943.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,185. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $71.28 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $57.77 and a 52-week high of $128.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.28.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.29). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $66.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

