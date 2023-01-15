Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 357 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Axcelis Technologies worth $7,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $2,818,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $759,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $100.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.62. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $100.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.80.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.38 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACLS shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $94.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $26,782.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,587.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $26,782.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,587.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $567,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,736.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,973. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

