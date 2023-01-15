Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,032,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 166,169 shares during the quarter. Radware makes up approximately 1.3% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Radware were worth $22,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Radware by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,061,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,125,000 after purchasing an additional 145,500 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in Radware by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 105,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,718 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Radware by 219.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,351,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,439,000 after purchasing an additional 927,637 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Radware in the 3rd quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Radware by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 107,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 36,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Radware Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $19.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.49. Radware Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $36.14.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.60 million. Radware had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. Analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

